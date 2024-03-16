News
Priyanka, Madhuri Attend A Roman Holi Party

Priyanka, Madhuri Attend A Roman Holi Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 16, 2024 16:44 IST
Holi celebrations started early, as Isha Ambani, together with Bvlgari, hosted a party for filmi folk in Mumbai.

The event started with the first ever Bvlgari Roman Holi exhibition, followed by dinner.

Bulgari ambassador Priyanka Chopra looked like a dream as she sashayed in a pink sari and jewels.

 

Can you take your eyes off Priyanka Chopra?

 

 

Athiya Shetty wears designs by Anamika Khanna for the evening.

 

 

Sharvari.

 

 

Shilpa Shetty wears a satin-finished green crop top with a matching dhoti-style bottom, paired with a printed shrug.

 

 

Aditi Rao Hydari dons a vibrant pink and orange sari.

 

 

Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

 

Madhuri Dixit gives a boss-lady vibe as she wears a pink-hued pantsuit, while husband Sriram Nene picks a black tuxedo with sequin details.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
