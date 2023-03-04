Neha Takes Cooking Classes In Rajasthan

Alaya is a bikini babe... Nora, Mouni are in Atlanta... Amy wraps up shoot...
Neha Sharma is enjoying her holiday in Rajasthan.
Sister Aisha Sharma accompanies her.
'I love cooking and a cooking class is always a good idea,' says Neha.
Alaya F takes a bikini holiday in Alibaug.
Nora Fatehi arrives in Atlanta for her North American tour with Akshay Kumar.
Mouni Roy, who is also part of the tour, enjoys a French meal at the Le Bon Nosh restaurant in Atlanta.
Amy Jackson wraps her shoot in Chennai.
Accompanied by son Andreas and mom Marguerita Jackson, Amy writes, 'IT'S A WRAP! Thanks to an incredible cast & crew for one of the most memorable shoots to date...having the chance to have my lil man on set with me for the first time was just the best.'
Harshvardhan Rane shoots for his Hindi film in Shrewsbury, UK.
Disha Parmar shares her look for her new show as she shoots in Shimla.
'I have such amazing followers who seem to know everything abt me When I asked in my last post ... where m I ... most of u knew it already Yes m in UK for a film extremely close to my heart .... Need all your love & blessings for this one & can't wait to share with u'll ..... love love love,' says Divya Khosla Kumar.
Suniel Shetty takes in a breathtaking view of Manali.
Kunchako Boban shares a pic with wife Priyaa at the Taj and writes, '25 years of courtship..... And celebrating that in the backdrop of the monument that epitomise love.'
Sayani Gupta shares a throwback pic from Amsterdam and writes, 'Shoes too big? My feet are forever growing to fit the new size.. of whatever that may be!'
Jasmin Bhasin is holidaying in Toledo, Spain.