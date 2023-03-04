News
Neha Takes Cooking Classes In Rajasthan

Neha Takes Cooking Classes In Rajasthan

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 04, 2023 12:54 IST
Alaya is a bikini babe... Nora, Mouni are in Atlanta... Amy wraps up shoot...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma is enjoying her holiday in Rajasthan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Sister Aisha Sharma accompanies her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'I love cooking and a cooking class is always a good idea,' says Neha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F takes a bikini holiday in Alibaug.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi arrives in Atlanta for her North American tour with Akshay Kumar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy, who is also part of the tour, enjoys a French meal at the Le Bon Nosh restaurant in Atlanta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson wraps her shoot in Chennai.
Accompanied by son Andreas and mom Marguerita Jackson, Amy writes, 'IT'S A WRAP! Thanks to an incredible cast & crew for one of the most memorable shoots to date...having the chance to have my lil man on set with me for the first time was just the best.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane shoots for his Hindi film in Shrewsbury, UK.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar shares her look for her new show as she shoots in Shimla.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla/Instagram

'I have such amazing followers who seem to know everything abt me When I asked in my last post ... where m I ... most of u knew it already Yes m in UK for a film extremely close to my heart .... Need all your love & blessings for this one & can't wait to share with u'll ..... love love love,' says Divya Khosla Kumar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

Suniel Shetty takes in a breathtaking view of Manali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunchako Boban/Instagram

Kunchako Boban shares a pic with wife Priyaa at the Taj and writes, '25 years of courtship..... And celebrating that in the backdrop of the monument that epitomise love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta shares a throwback pic from Amsterdam and writes, 'Shoes too big? My feet are forever growing to fit the new size.. of whatever that may be!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin is holidaying in Toledo, Spain.

