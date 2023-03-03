HORROR! HORROR! HORROR On OTT!

Deadly dolls, skeletons in the closet, haunted homes, this is just a warm-up on what to expect on OTT.

Sukanya Verma gives us her OTT recommendations for the week.

M3GAN

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A lifelike doll created by a robotics engineer provides companionship to her eight-year-old niece until it develops a murderous mind of its own and things begin to go awry.

Gulmohar

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Starring Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee, Gulmohar's domestic drama unfolds over the final four days spent by three generations of a family in their lovingly built Delhi bungalow amidst chaos and cold truths.

The Great Indian Kitchen

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

In the Tamil remake of the acclaimed The Great Indian Kitchen, which draws attention to the deep-rooted patriarchy of everyday household scenes, a newly married woman finds herself stuck in an endless cycle of traditions and chores.

The Mandolorian Season 3

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Pedro Pascal's brave bounty hunter and his adorable little companion, Grogu embark on a journey of atonement and adventures.

Taj: Divided by Blood

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

The likes of Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari collaborate on ZEE5's ambitious period drama series chronicling Emperor Akbar seeking his successor among his three sons -- Salim, Murad and Daniyal.

Alone

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Set against the backdrop of the peak pandemic, Mohanlal plays a man stranded in a building during the lockdown.

Butta Bomma

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In this remake of the Malayalam drama Kappela, a wrong number ensues in a boy-girl phone romance followed by a decision to meet face to face. What happens thereafter is rather unexpected.

Iratta

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

An investigative thriller featuring Joju George in the role of twins who are cops, wherein one dies and the other investigates his murder.

Fire of Love

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English, French

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars, Fire of Love documents the life and love story of deceased French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft.

Liaison

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Vincent Cassel and Eva Green play ex-flames and agents forced to put their past behind and work on saving the UK from international cyberattacks. But, of course, it's harder than it looks.

Alcarras

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Catalan (with subtitles)

In Carla Simon's Golden Bear winner, a community of peach farmers in countryside Catalonia must confront the evils of capitalism.

The Consultant

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The ever-formidable Christopher Waltz goes from rescuer to runner of a mobile gaming company in the titular avatar of this eight-episode series.

We Have a Ghost

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Geoff Manaugh's short story Ernest, the horror comedy ropes in David Harbour to play a spooky presence that turns the family that moved into the haunted home a social media hit.