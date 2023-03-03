Pooja Gets Touristy!

Sunny rocks the shirt dress... Shefali looks back on friendship... Vidya turns 50...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde at the Gateway of India, says, 'Home'.

Though Pooja is mostly seen in Telugu films, she has been born and brought up in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone rocks the shirt dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan, elegant as always.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Want to pout like Adah Sharma?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'Take the stairs, you never know where it will lead,' says Karisma Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

Vidya Malavade turned 50 on March 2, shares a picture in a sari and tells us, '& On the Birthday..Sarees & Me 02-03-2023. The Joy of being Alive! Much love & gratitude for being a part of my journey.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

'no filter, just coffee...' says Sarah Jane Dias.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaiak Arora wishes her mother Joyce Polycarp on her birthday. 'Ok I can't keep calm, today is my Momsy's birthday .... Love you to the moon n back mom.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah: 'My awards, achievements, wins are more celebrated by my girls than me. It's just incidental that I am writing these posts through the Women's Day week. Not intentional at all coz Women's Day can't be one day in a year. And These women remind me of that everyday.'

'My best friends for years. They celebrate me, not just my wins, but my existence, believing in me more than I believe myself. Surprising me with my favourite flowers to a lil cake to candle that wouldn't blow off and kept lighting repeatedly, like our friendship.'

'Protecting me, loving me unconditionally, accepting me with all my flaws, ups and downs. We have fought, walked away and dragged each other back when better sense prevailed.'

'Of course we have had grievances and we have apologised and forgiven not without reminding each other of the nonsense we have done. Never failing to take a dig and yet digging each other out of crap if anyone else dare put one there.'

@dimpledhanak rock solid, the quietest and calmest of our gang, ever supporting. A fab fab mom wish I could learn something from her and being here always even if not in words but in actions. And @minalmashru mental Minal. Together she and me have fought, snapped, been rude, walked away and yet pulled each other back into what we hold dear.'

'And no matter how we behave there's no doubt that we are here for each other forever. Yet again I feel blessed and lucky to be loved and cared for and protected with such friendship and I can't thank my stars.'