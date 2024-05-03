Beware Of This SCAM!

'Avoid rushing into any financial transactions or disclosing personal information.'

Shreyanshi Singh (name changed on request), a 32 year old who works with an advertising agency in Delhi, recently received a call during work hours.

The caller claimed that a parcel for her from the United States was stuck in Customs and required the payment of a few thousand rupees for its release.

Singh has no relatives in the US and had not ordered anything from an overseas e-commerce site. Sensing a scam, she disconnected the call.

"Parcel fraud, which has been prevalent for some time, has now spread to Tier-II and Tier-III cities," says Prashant Mali, advocate, and expert on cybercrime and data protection.

Modus operandi

The target of this fraud typically receives a call from someone pretending to be from a courier company.

The caller claims that the victim's parcel has been intercepted with contraband substances.

The person provides detailed information to appear authentic and instructs the victim to report immediately to the police or customs officials.

Shortly thereafter, the victim begins receiving calls from individuals impersonating police or customs officers.

Sometimes, these callers make video calls dressed as police officers, against a backdrop designed to resemble a police station.

"The aim is to convince the victim that the police are involved and they need to pay a sum of money to resolve the situation," says Supratim Chakraborty, partner, Khaitan & Co.

Then begins the process of intimidation. "The victim is threatened with all possible ramifications, including arrest, and is coerced into transferring money," says Meghna Mishra, partner, Karanjawala & Co.

This scam has a few variations. Sometimes, the fraudsters share a link and ask the victim to make a small payment to release the parcel.

"When the victim clicks on the link, a screen mirroring app gets downloaded in the background. As the victim makes the payment, the criminals steal the details of his bank account or wallet and subsequently steal a larger amount," says Dip Mehta, partner, EY Forensic and Integrity Services.

Sometimes, the perpetrators publish fictitious links on Google. Individuals expecting a parcel from a major logistics company may at times search for the company's web site and encounter these fake links.

Through search engine optimisation, these fraudulent links are made to appear first, leading unsuspecting users to a counterfeit landing page.

"The victim is then asked to make a payment to Customs or for another purported reason, with the promise that the parcel will be released after payment.

"The criminals take the money and the parcel is never delivered," says Mehta.

Experts say such frauds happen because data on who is getting a parcel from abroad gets stolen from the e-commerce company, or its warehousing or logistics partner.

How to safeguard yourself

Be informed so that you can recognise the pattern in such events.

"If you suspect fraud, disconnect from the callers, take a moment to reflect on whether their requests are normal, and consult with experts in privacy, data protection, and law enforcement to determine if you are being scammed," says Chakraborty.

"Avoid rushing into any financial transactions or disclosing personal information," Chakraborty adds.

Mehta suggests that when searching via Google, verify the authenticity of the Web site you are led to by closely examining the URL.

Avoid ordering from lesser-known Web sites, especially those discovered through a search engine or a social media platform.

If you are informed that a cross-border shipment has been detained by Customs, request an official summons and avoid paying up.

Verify the source of the call independently. "Contact the supposed delivery company directly using contact information obtained from their official Web site or previous correspondence," says Mishra.

Mali warns against clicking on links in SMS carrying failed delivery notification without verifying the authenticity of the source. Use any tracking ID provided to check on delivery status at the courier service's official Web site only.

Avoid sharing sensitive personal or financial information or giving OTP (one-time password) unless you are certain of the recipient's legitimacy.

Finally, Mishra suggests that if you suspect parcel fraud or have fallen victim to it, report it immediately to your local police and file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

