What Anushka's Morning Looks Like

Sunny gets ready for summer... Sonakshi's fashion tip... Athiya goes red...
Anushka Sharma is obviously having a good morning!
Sunny Leone brings out her summer fashion.
'My priority, when it comes to fashion has always been finding clothes that FIT my body,' says Sonakshi Sinha.
Newlywed Athiya Shetty looks stunning in red.
Ananya Panday shares a picture with Director Vikramaditya Motwane as they wrap up a thriller: 'And that's a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough, but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film -- I love you guys and I can't wait for the world to see it.'
Vikram replies, 'Barely knew you 3 months ago. Today I'm proud to call myself a fan and you a friend.'
That is Mithila Palkar's Monday look.
Krystle D'Souza's day out in Pune.
Neha Sharma enjoys a camel ride with sister Aisha in Rajasthan.
Dia Mirza attends an art exhibition with husband Vaibhav Rekhi in Kochi.
Divyanka Tripathi feels 'attitude is as important as ability'.
Harshvardhan Rane gets ready to board a flight: 'Taking a 6 day detour from #DANGE epic #Climax shoot and heading to #London for Hindi film number 9. Will miss the most amazing 5 nights spent on #DANGE sets, thanks to my forever fav master @bejoynambiar Sir.'
Divya Khosla wants you to guess: 'Shoot Diaries are about to begin Can you guess where?'