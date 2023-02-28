News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Anushka's Morning Looks Like

What Anushka's Morning Looks Like

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 28, 2023 10:06 IST
Sunny gets ready for summer... Sonakshi's fashion tip... Athiya goes red...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma is obviously having a good morning!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone brings out her summer fashion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'My priority, when it comes to fashion has always been finding clothes that FIT my body,' says Sonakshi Sinha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Newlywed Athiya Shetty looks stunning in red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday shares a picture with Director Vikramaditya Motwane as they wrap up a thriller: 'And that's a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough, but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film -- I love you guys and I can't wait for the world to see it.'

Vikram replies, 'Barely knew you 3 months ago. Today I'm proud to call myself a fan and you a friend.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

That is Mithila Palkar's Monday look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza's day out in Pune.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma enjoys a camel ride with sister Aisha in Rajasthan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza attends an art exhibition with husband Vaibhav Rekhi in Kochi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi feels 'attitude is as important as ability'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane gets ready to board a flight: 'Taking a 6 day detour from #DANGE epic #Climax shoot and heading to #London for Hindi film number 9. Will miss the most amazing 5 nights spent on #DANGE sets, thanks to my forever fav master @bejoynambiar Sir.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram

Divya Khosla wants you to guess: 'Shoot Diaries are about to begin Can you guess where?'

