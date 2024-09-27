News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Nayanthara's Twins Turn Two

Nayanthara's Twins Turn Two

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 27, 2024 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twin sons Uyir and Ulag turned two, and their proud parents celebrated the big day with adorable pictures on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

The family of four are celebrating in Greece.

Nayanthara posts, 'Happy birthday my Azhagannnsss. Every second I spend with u both feels like I hv lived a whole lifetime in that tiny second. Love Life Magic Strength is alllll you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

She adds, 'Thank you for this surreal life. I love you both with allllll my heart n soul my dear Uyir baby n ulag baby May God blesssss u with all the goodness in the universe my babies Amma & Appa love u to the moon n back.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Daddy Vignesh Shivan writes, 'When I named u guys Uyir & Ulag … I really wanted you both to be my Uyir & Ulag ! And that's how exactly u guys have been to me My little boys! Love you two as you Turn Two!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

'Amma & Appa and the entire family have never been this happy in this entire life, the happiness and fulfilment you guys give us prove that God has so much love on us and is in a generous mode when it comes to blessing us!' says Vignesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

'And I prayed so hard to know that you guys are also blessed immensely ! With all these blessings from God & With all the love in this universe! Wish u 2 a very happy happy birthday my life & my world ! Love you Twoooooooooooooo muchhhhhhhhhhhhhh.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June 2022, and welcomed their sons later that year.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Nayanthara-Vignesh's ROMANTIC HONEYMOON
Nayanthara-Vignesh's ROMANTIC HONEYMOON
Meet Nayanthara-Vignesh's ADORABLE Twins
Meet Nayanthara-Vignesh's ADORABLE Twins
Nayanthara-Vignesh's Romantic Holiday
Nayanthara-Vignesh's Romantic Holiday
Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud
Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud
Srikanth out, Treesa-Gayatri shine in Macau Open
Srikanth out, Treesa-Gayatri shine in Macau Open
PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'
PIX: Bangladesh fan says 'not attacked' but 'fell ill'
'Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain'
'Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain'

More like this

Nayanthara-Vignesh, Twins Celebrate Onam

Nayanthara-Vignesh, Twins Celebrate Onam

Rajini, SRK@Nayanthara-Vignesh Wedding

Rajini, SRK@Nayanthara-Vignesh Wedding

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances