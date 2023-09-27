News
Meet Nayanthara-Vignesh's ADORABLE Twins

Meet Nayanthara-Vignesh's ADORABLE Twins

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 27, 2023 10:14 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Say hello to Uyir and Ulag, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's cute twins!

The proud daddy celebrated their first birthday by sharing cute pictures with them on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

'En Mugam Konda .. En Uyir En Gunam Konda … En Ulag. (Waited for a long time to post these lines and our pics together my lovely boys). Happy birthday my dear Sons Uyir RudroNeel & Ulag Daiwik,' Vignesh wrote, tagging Nayanthara.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

He added, 'Appa and Amma love U2 beyond what words could explain! Beyond anything and everything in this life! Thank You 2 for coming into our lives and making it soo happy! U have brought in all the positivity and blessings, this 1 full year has been filled with moments to cherish for a lifetime! Love you 2! You are our world & our blessed life.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh wed in June 2022 and welcomed their sons via surrogacy last year.

REDIFF MOVIES
