Meet Nayanthara-Vignesh's ADORABLE Twins

Say hello to Uyir and Ulag, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's cute twins!
The proud daddy celebrated their first birthday by sharing cute pictures with them on social media.
'En Mugam Konda .. En Uyir En Gunam Konda … En Ulag. (Waited for a long time to post these lines and our pics together my lovely boys). Happy birthday my dear Sons Uyir RudroNeel & Ulag Daiwik,' Vignesh wrote, tagging Nayanthara.
He added, 'Appa and Amma love U2 beyond what words could explain! Beyond anything and everything in this life! Thank You 2 for coming into our lives and making it soo happy! U have brought in all the positivity and blessings, this 1 full year has been filled with moments to cherish for a lifetime! Love you 2! You are our world & our blessed life.'
Nayanthara and Vignesh wed in June 2022 and welcomed their sons via surrogacy last year.