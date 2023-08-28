Nayanthara-Vignesh, Twins Celebrate Onam

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their first Onam with twins, Uyir and Ulag, over the weekend.

Vignesh posted pictures and posted, 'First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam. As the festival starts early here! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM.'

The twins look cute dressed in their traditional white mundu, and eating from a banana leaf.

In the second post, Vignesh shared a beautiful moment with Nayanthara, and he captioned it, 'In our very simple, beautiful life! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special. ONAM festivities begin here with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss, wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM.'



Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in Chennai in June 2022.

Four months after their wedding, they welcomed their sons via surrogacy.

Nayanthara will be seen next opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which releases on September 7.