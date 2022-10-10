News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Twins For Nayanthara-Vignesh

Twins For Nayanthara-Vignesh

By Rediff Movies
October 10, 2022 10:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy.

Vignesh took to Instagram to announce the big news: 'Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.

'All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us.

'Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.

'Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great.'

Kajal Aggarwal wished the new parents: 'Huge congratulations Nayan and Wiki!! Welcome to the parent club - definitely the best phase of life lots of love and blessings to Uyir and Ulagam.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Posting another picture, Vignesh writes, 'I love you Two And I love you Three.'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai.

Nayanthara was recently seen in the Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather. She will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Nayanthara-Vignesh's ROMANTIC HONEYMOON
Nayanthara-Vignesh's ROMANTIC HONEYMOON
Nayanthara-Vignesh Get ROMANTIC in Spain
Nayanthara-Vignesh Get ROMANTIC in Spain
Bipasha Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Bipasha Shows Off Her Baby Bump
What father earned lost by son: NCP leader on Sena
What father earned lost by son: NCP leader on Sena
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh passes away
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh passes away
Jio may not charge a premium for 5G services initially
Jio may not charge a premium for 5G services initially
Shinde camp will succeed: Fadnavis on EC order on Sena
Shinde camp will succeed: Fadnavis on EC order on Sena

More like this

The Nayanthara-Vignesh Love Story

The Nayanthara-Vignesh Love Story

Rajini, SRK@Nayanthara-Vignesh Wedding

Rajini, SRK@Nayanthara-Vignesh Wedding

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances