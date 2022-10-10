Twins For Nayanthara-Vignesh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy.

Vignesh took to Instagram to announce the big news: 'Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.

'All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us.

'Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.

'Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great.'

Kajal Aggarwal wished the new parents: 'Huge congratulations Nayan and Wiki!! Welcome to the parent club - definitely the best phase of life lots of love and blessings to Uyir and Ulagam.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Posting another picture, Vignesh writes, 'I love you Two And I love you Three.'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai.

Nayanthara was recently seen in the Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather. She will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.