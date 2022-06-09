Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh at Nayanthara-Vignesh Wedding

IMAGE: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, her beau of seven years, wed at a five-star resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9, 2022, morning.

MegaStars Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the morning wedding. Also present were movie celebs Radhika Sarathkumar, Sarathkumar, Divya Dharshini, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Vasanth Ravi.

The wedding menu is a delicious spread, which reportedly includes Kathal Biryani and Badam Halwa.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan at his Jawan co-star Nayanthara's wedding with the the film's director Atlee, and SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Atlee/Instagram

Before the wedding, Vignesh Shivan dedicated the day to his bride, and wrote, 'Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's.

'Thanking God, the universe, the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers

'Now, It's all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara!

'My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours!

'Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends.'