Nayanthara-Vignesh's Romantic Holiday

Chiranjeevi has a special guest... Tabu turns into a bride... Amy holidays in Budapest...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara and her film-maker husband Vignesh Shivan give us glimpse of their romantic holiday in Hongkong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

Chiranjeevi shares picture with Ajith Kumar and writes, 'Had a surprise Star guest on the sets of #Vishwambhara last evening. The very affectionate Ajit Kumar who's shooting next doors visited & we spent some great time chatting up and fondly recollecting the time of his debut film Prema Pustakam whose music launch was done by me.

'And what's more,his better half, Shalini acted as one of the endearing kids in my film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Clearly there were memories galore to cherish.

'I was so delighted at the peaks of stardom Ajit has attained over the years and yet how he remained a beautiful soul at heart!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu turns into a Bengali bride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi notes, 'Mohd Rafi kind of morning ... Dad will be pleased'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson has 'The ultimate time in Budapest experiencing the #SpiceofEurope24.'

'Guys you've got to @visithungary -- the most beautiful architecture, food and music!' exclaims Amy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Sen/Instagram

'Embracing diversity! From Bollywood beats to global treats, we all belong as one,' says Riya Sen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar's advice: 'Step back and make it worthwhile and that decision is YOURS! Remember you drive the car of your journey to the destination which is chosen by YOU! So spread your wings and FLY'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi gets as bright as a sunflower.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys quad biking in Mauritius.