How Stars Celebrated Gudi Padwa

One nation, many celebrations.

As India celebrates Chaitra Navratri, Cheti Chand, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, Bollywood stars share how they spent the special day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the festival with her aunt Padmini Kolhapure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur gets her gudi dvaja ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar gives the finishes touches to her gudi dvaja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit wishes her fans in a beautiful video.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Koppikar/Instagram

Isha Koppikar performs pooja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

The New Year starts on a good note for Ankita Lokhande, as she unveils her new project, Amrapali, where she plays the title role. The Web series will mark the comeback of music composer Ismail Durbar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonalee Kulkarni/Instagram

Sonalee Kulkarni is festival-ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

Genelia D'Souza shares a cute video of Riteish Deshmukh getting the gudi dvaja ready with their sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar sends off a prayer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

'Just a marathi mulgi at heart! Happy Gudi Padwa! wishing you all a beautiful year ahead,' wishes Shibani Dandekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'गोड गोड खा आणि गोडगोड बोला गुडी पडदवाची हार्दिक शुभेच्छा,' says Aahana Kumra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

Shreyas Talpade gives us a peek into his celebrations with wife Deepti and daughter Aadya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

Sandeepa Dhar posts, 'Happy Nav Reh, Happy Gudi Padwa, Aur Advance mein Eid Mubarak.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala: 'As we celebrate Gudi Padwa and Ugadi & embark on the nine divine days of Navratri, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Let’s cherish the traditions and culture that bind us together.wishing you all a blessed #gudipadwa #ugadi , and #navratri.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Dubey/Instagram

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta send in their wishes.