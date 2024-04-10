How Stars Celebrated Gudi Padwa

One nation, many celebrations.
As India celebrates Chaitra Navratri, Cheti Chand, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, Bollywood stars share how they spent the special day.
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the festival with her aunt Padmini Kolhapure.
Mrunal Thakur gets her gudi dvaja ready.
Mithila Palkar gives the finishes touches to her gudi dvaja.
Madhuri Dixit wishes her fans in a beautiful video.
Isha Koppikar performs pooja.
The New Year starts on a good note for Ankita Lokhande, as she unveils her new project, Amrapali, where she plays the title role. The Web series will mark the comeback of music composer Ismail Durbar.
Sonalee Kulkarni is festival-ready.
Genelia D'Souza shares a cute video of Riteish Deshmukh getting the gudi dvaja ready with their sons, Riaan and Rahyl.
Sharad Kelkar sends off a prayer.
'Just a marathi mulgi at heart! Happy Gudi Padwa! wishing you all a beautiful year ahead,' wishes Shibani Dandekar.
'गोड गोड खा आणि गोडगोड बोला गुडी पडदवाची हार्दिक शुभेच्छा,' says Aahana Kumra.
Shreyas Talpade gives us a peek into his celebrations with wife Deepti and daughter Aadya.
Sandeepa Dhar posts, 'Happy Nav Reh, Happy Gudi Padwa, Aur Advance mein Eid Mubarak.'
Shefali Jariwala: 'As we celebrate Gudi Padwa and Ugadi & embark on the nine divine days of Navratri, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Let’s cherish the traditions and culture that bind us together.wishing you all a blessed #gudipadwa #ugadi , and #navratri.'
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta send in their wishes.