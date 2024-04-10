Kriti, Rashmika, Raashii Celebrate Ugadi

Film folk celebrated Ugadi on social media with lovely pictures and warm wishes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna shares one of her favourite pictures to bring in the New Year, and explains why.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda wishes everyone with a pretty picture too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh, who made her debut with the Kannada film Gilli and forayed to Telugu cinema with Keratam and Venkatadri Express, wishes her fans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna sends her greetings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramya Krishnan/Instagram

Ramya Krishnan wishes everyone a 'Deliciously Golden Ugadi'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan celebrates Ugadi with the superstar brothers, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu, sharing a picture with daughter Vidya, writes, 'This Ugadi was very special to me as it was a modest celebration with just me and my sweet daughter. It reminded us that the best moments are often the ones shared intimately, just between us. Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa & Ramadan Kareem to all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Yash shares a picture with wife Radhika and sends his greetings: 'Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri! May this New Year bring you new beginnings, new hopes, and new dreams.'