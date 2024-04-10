Kriti, Rashmika, Raashii Celebrate Ugadi

Film folk celebrated Ugadi on social media with lovely pictures and warm wishes.
Rashmika Mandanna shares one of her favourite pictures to bring in the New Year, and explains why.
Kriti Kharbanda wishes everyone with a pretty picture too.
Rakul Singh, who made her debut with the Kannada film Gilli and forayed to Telugu cinema with Keratam and Venkatadri Express, wishes her fans.
Raashii Khanna sends her greetings.
Ramya Krishnan wishes everyone a 'Deliciously Golden Ugadi'.
Trisha Krishnan celebrates Ugadi with the superstar brothers, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi.
Lakshmi Manchu, sharing a picture with daughter Vidya, writes, 'This Ugadi was very special to me as it was a modest celebration with just me and my sweet daughter. It reminded us that the best moments are often the ones shared intimately, just between us. Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa & Ramadan Kareem to all.'
Yash shares a picture with wife Radhika and sends his greetings: 'Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri! May this New Year bring you new beginnings, new hopes, and new dreams.'