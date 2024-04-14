How Mrunal Prepared For Family Star

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Her new film with Vijay Deverakonda may not have fared well but Family Star is close to Mrunal Thakur's heart.

The actor takes us behind the sets of this Parasuram directorial.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Moments of me as Indu, moments of Indu as me. Can you tell who's who?' she asks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Every character I play on-screen leaves a mark on my heart. In order to do justice to Indu's role, I need to be Indu and not just put on her shoes, but walk a mile in them,' she adds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Bringing her to life was a little challenging at first but I slowly started to understand her and once I got a hang of it, there was no looking back...and I don't think I want to let go of that just yet.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Hope you enjoyed watching Indu as much as I enjoyed walking in her shoes.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

With the director of the film, Parasuram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda spoke to NDTV about working with Mrunal, saying, 'When you have an intelligent actress with you, it is very easy. Mrunal has been acting even before I started dreaming of films. She has been working from a young age. She picks up things very fast. I keep telling her that she is blessed with a face.

'Even if she doesn't do too much, you can feel the emotions. The geometry of her nose, lips and eyes... there's something about it that the emotions comes through well even if she doesn't know the language. It was very easy to work with her.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mingling with her co-actors.