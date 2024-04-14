News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Mrunal Prepared For Family Star

How Mrunal Prepared For Family Star

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 14, 2024 09:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Her new film with Vijay Deverakonda may not have fared well but Family Star is close to Mrunal Thakur's heart.

The actor takes us behind the sets of this Parasuram directorial.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Moments of me as Indu, moments of Indu as me. Can you tell who's who?' she asks.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Every character I play on-screen leaves a mark on my heart. In order to do justice to Indu's role, I need to be Indu and not just put on her shoes, but walk a mile in them,' she adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Bringing her to life was a little challenging at first but I slowly started to understand her and once I got a hang of it, there was no looking back...and I don't think I want to let go of that just yet.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Hope you enjoyed watching Indu as much as I enjoyed walking in her shoes.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

With the director of the film, Parasuram.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda spoke to NDTV about working with Mrunal, saying, 'When you have an intelligent actress with you, it is very easy. Mrunal has been acting even before I started dreaming of films. She has been working from a young age. She picks up things very fast. I keep telling her that she is blessed with a face.

'Even if she doesn't do too much, you can feel the emotions. The geometry of her nose, lips and eyes... there's something about it that the emotions comes through well even if she doesn't know the language. It was very easy to work with her.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mingling with her co-actors.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
What Are Wamiqa, Tripti... Watching?
What Are Wamiqa, Tripti... Watching?
'Most Difficult Film Of My Career'
'Most Difficult Film Of My Career'
Taapsee's First Appearance After Shaadi
Taapsee's First Appearance After Shaadi
Manushi Hots Up Dubai
Manushi Hots Up Dubai
PBKS Vs RR: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!
Samson relieved after tense win over Punjab Kings
Samson relieved after tense win over Punjab Kings
PBKS Vs RR: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!

More like this

Life, Death, Romance On OTT This Week

Life, Death, Romance On OTT This Week

Kamal Haasan, Gautami Hit Poll Trail

Kamal Haasan, Gautami Hit Poll Trail

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances