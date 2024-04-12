News
Taapsee's First Appearance After Shaadi

Taapsee's First Appearance After Shaadi

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 12, 2024 18:03 IST
Producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Aishwarya and her groom, Sahil, in Mumbai, and invited the who's who of Bollywood.

Here's a look at the women who dazzled in their finery.

 

Taapsee Pannu makes her first public appearance after her wedding to India's doubles badminton coach Mathias Boe. When the photographers congratulated her, she couldn't stop blushing.

 

Shriya Saran.

 

Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

 

Mouni Roy.

 

Daisy Shah.

 

Adah Sharma.

 

Rupali Ganguly.

 

Esha Gupta.

 

Avika Gor.

 

Mallika Sherawat makes a rare appearance at a filmi do. She was also spotted chatting with her Murder co-star Emraan Hashmi.

 

Elli AvrRam.

 

Ameesha Patel.

 

Shama Sikander.

 

Sunidhi Chauhan.

 

Gauahar Khan.

 

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Ruhi Singh.

 

Tanisha Mukerji.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
