Manushi Hots Up Dubai

Alaya looks happy... Mahesh Babu chills with daughter... Neha enjoys sugarcane juice...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Even as her latest film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releases in theatres, Manushi Chhillar takes off for Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Manushi's BMCM co-star Alaya F looks happy with the release of her new film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan's day out in Washington, DC.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu shares a picture with daughter Sitara in Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar enjoys sugarcane juice in Uttarakhand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter is holidaying in Kuala Lumpur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas enjoys Sri Lanka with wife Lidiya and children Izza and Tahaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan is ready to jet off to Bengaluru.