Mom-To-Be Rubina Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is really enjoying the current phase of her life.
On Monday, she posted pictures, showing off her baby bump in a super hot black body suit.
She captioned the picture: 'Mamacado #vibes.'
Rubina confirmed recently that she and her husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child.
'We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon,' she posted.
In June, the couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary.
In 2020, the couple had revealed on Bigg Boss 14 that they were on the verge of getting a divorce. Their innings on the show seemed to help them resolve their differences.