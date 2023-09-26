News
Mom-To-Be Rubina Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Source: ANI
September 26, 2023 12:07 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is really enjoying the current phase of her life.

On Monday, she posted pictures, showing off her baby bump in a super hot black body suit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

She captioned the picture: 'Mamacado #vibes.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Rubina confirmed recently that she and her husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child.

'We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon,' she posted.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhinav Shukla/Instagram

In June, the couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary.

In 2020, the couple had revealed on Bigg Boss 14 that they were on the verge of getting a divorce. Their innings on the show seemed to help them resolve their differences.

Source: ANI
