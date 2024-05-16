Why Is Aishwarya's Arm In A Sling?

Photograph: ANI Photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Mumbai airport as she left for the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Daughter Aaradhya accompanied her.

Surprisingly, Ash's arm was in a sling.

She smiled and waved at the paps, but did not reveal the reason for her injury.

Aishwarya is in Cannes as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

She first made her Cannes debut in 2002 with the premiere of her film, Devdas, walking the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan and Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Over the years, she has created many memorable red carpet moments.

Kiara Advani was also spotted at Mumbai airport as she headed to France.

Kiara will represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes, emphasising India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape.

Hosted by Vanity Fair magazine, the event brings together women from around the world and recognises their contributions to the entertainment field.

Sobhita Dhulipala is also headed to Cannes.

Sobhita will represent the ice cream brand Magnum India at the festival.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will hold a special place in Prateik Babbar's life as his mother Smita Patil's film Manthan is scheduled to be screened on May 17 at the prestigious gala.

During the early hours of Thursday, Prateik was spotted at Mumbai airport as he left for Cannes.

The Manthan premiere will be attended by Director Shyam Benegal Naseeruddin Shah and Film Heritage Foundation's Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.