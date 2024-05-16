Virat Kohli's appetite for runs and centuries has already got him a record eighth ton in the IPL this season as he leads the scoring charts with 661 runs from 13 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
But the talismanic cricketer knows 'can't keep going forever', and wants to leave no business undone by the time he decided to bid cricket goodbye.
In a video posted by RCB's social media handles, the 35 year old said: 'I think, as sportsmen, we do have an end date to our careers, so I'm just working backwards, I don't want to finish my career thinking what if I had done this on that particular day because I can't keep going on and on forever.
'I want to give it everything I have till the time I play and that's the only thing that keeps me going,' Kohli added.