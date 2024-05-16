News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I Can't Keep Going On And On Forever'

'I Can't Keep Going On And On Forever'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 16, 2024 13:12 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL 2024 with 661 runs. Photograph: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli's appetite for runs and centuries has already got him a record eighth ton in the IPL this season as he leads the scoring charts with 661 runs from 13 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

SEE: Virat Kohli on what keeps him going. Video: Kind courtesy RCB/X

But the talismanic cricketer knows 'can't keep going forever', and wants to leave no business undone by the time he decided to bid cricket goodbye.

In a video posted by RCB's social media handles, the 35 year old said: 'I think, as sportsmen, we do have an end date to our careers, so I'm just working backwards, I don't want to finish my career thinking what if I had done this on that particular day because I can't keep going on and on forever.

'I want to give it everything I have till the time I play and that's the only thing that keeps me going,' Kohli added.

REDIFF CRICKET
