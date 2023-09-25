Daughter Raabiyaa For Swara-Fahad

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have announced the arrival of their baby girl on September 23.
The couple have named her Raabiyaa.
Swara shares cute pictures on Instagram and writes, 'A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world.'
Just a few days earlier, on September 18, Swara had shared pictures of her surprise baby shower.
Five months after her wedding, Swara announced her pregnancy in June.
Here's wishing the new parents hearty congratulations!