Daughter Raabiyaa For Swara-Fahad

IMAGE: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad with their newborn daughter, Raabiyaa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have announced the arrival of their baby girl on September 23.

The couple have named her Raabiyaa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara shares cute pictures on Instagram and writes, 'A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Just a few days earlier, on September 18, Swara had shared pictures of her surprise baby shower.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Five months after her wedding, Swara announced her pregnancy in June.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Here's wishing the new parents hearty congratulations!