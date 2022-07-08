Why is Shahid calling Mira a 'SURVIVOR'?

It's travel time for everyone, including Bollywood's celebrities.
From London to Dubai to Maldives to Amsterdam to Switzerland, they're on the go.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in Switzerland: '7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND.'
Mira posts a wow picture from the vacation and writes, 'The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor.'
Kartik Aaryan, who is holidaying in Europe, takes us inside his room: 'Fun Fact - Beatles stayed in this same room. Hope someone someday puts a photo saying Koki stayed here.'
Milind Soman, who is holidaying with his wife Ankita in Egypt, has a question: 'When in Egypt you will eat ice cream very, very slowly do you know why ???? @ankita_earthy and I arrived in Sharm el Sheikh via Cairo today, and it is GORGEOUS !!!'
Aftab Shivdasani takes in the beautiful Maldivian beaches.
Daisy Shah enjoys breakfast in the pool in Goa.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who are holidaying in London, bump into Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak.
Priyanka Chopra meets up with her BFF Tamanna Dutt: '22 years and counting.. and now with our babies.. love you @tam2cul.'
Sunny Deol is 'celebrating 50 Years Of Friendship. This is just a few of us.'
Boman Irani and his family -- wife Zenobia, sons Kayoze and Danesh, Danesh's wife Rhea Cama and their children -- leave for London with close pal Kunal Vijayakar.