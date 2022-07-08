Why is Shahid calling Mira a 'SURVIVOR'?

It's travel time for everyone, including Bollywood's celebrities.

From London to Dubai to Maldives to Amsterdam to Switzerland, they're on the go.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in Switzerland: '7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira posts a wow picture from the vacation and writes, 'The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, who is holidaying in Europe, takes us inside his room: 'Fun Fact - Beatles stayed in this same room. Hope someone someday puts a photo saying Koki stayed here.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman, who is holidaying with his wife Ankita in Egypt, has a question: 'When in Egypt you will eat ice cream very, very slowly do you know why ???? @ankita_earthy and I arrived in Sharm el Sheikh via Cairo today, and it is GORGEOUS !!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani takes in the beautiful Maldivian beaches.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah enjoys breakfast in the pool in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who are holidaying in London, bump into Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak.

Guess who else is in London?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra meets up with her BFF Tamanna Dutt: '22 years and counting.. and now with our babies.. love you @tam2cul.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol is 'celebrating 50 Years Of Friendship. This is just a few of us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Boman Irani and his family -- wife Zenobia, sons Kayoze and Danesh, Danesh's wife Rhea Cama and their children -- leave for London with close pal Kunal Vijayakar.