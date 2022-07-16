Mithila's Having Fun In Frisco

Don't you love going on a holiday?
Bollywood stars love it too!
And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.
Mithila Palkar takes her pet to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Farhan Akhtar enjoys the night life in London: 'Two Elvises still in the building.'
Meanwhile, his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star, Abhay Deol, goes on a cross-country road trip with a 'Cheap Bagwati' for company.
Juhi Chawla writes from Italy: 'Outside of Florence, at a beautiful restaurant 'Lamole' in the countryside surrounded by green hills, olive fields, vineyards and a quaint village.'
Waluscha De Sousa enjoys the view in Dubai.
Kapil Sharma is still touring in the US.
Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia explore Stratford, England.
Gul Panag and her son Nihal enjoy the Tso Moriri (Mountain Lake) in Ladakh: 'Water so clear and icy cold! Cryotherapy for tired feet.'
Gul shares another picture from the Shanti Stupa in Leh.
'What a delight to be back. And that too after such an arduous journey,' she writes.
'My love affair with Leh started when I was studying here at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in class 5 and 6 as my father was then posted here. Countless visits and memories later, it still remains one of my most favourite places.'
Mira Kapoor explores the Seven Dials market in London.