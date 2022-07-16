Mithila's Having Fun In Frisco

Don't you love going on a holiday?

Bollywood stars love it too!

And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar takes her pet to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar enjoys the night life in London: 'Two Elvises still in the building.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

Meanwhile, his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star, Abhay Deol, goes on a cross-country road trip with a 'Cheap Bagwati' for company.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

Juhi Chawla writes from Italy: 'Outside of Florence, at a beautiful restaurant 'Lamole' in the countryside surrounded by green hills, olive fields, vineyards and a quaint village.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa enjoys the view in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma is still touring in the US.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia explore Stratford, England.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag and her son Nihal enjoy the Tso Moriri (Mountain Lake) in Ladakh: 'Water so clear and icy cold! Cryotherapy for tired feet.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul shares another picture from the Shanti Stupa in Leh.

'What a delight to be back. And that too after such an arduous journey,' she writes.

'My love affair with Leh started when I was studying here at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in class 5 and 6 as my father was then posted here. Countless visits and memories later, it still remains one of my most favourite places.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Kapoor explores the Seven Dials market in London.