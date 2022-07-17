News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's That Look on Kajol's Face?

By Rediff Movies
July 17, 2022 09:45 IST
Swastika's fitness mantra... Lakshmi's cool pic... And Sharad's romantic one...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

That's Kajol's look when 'Oh Dear! Was that u ..... THAT I SMASHED INTO AND DROVE MY CAR OVER!!! #feels #itsjustapicture #apicturespeaksathousandwords'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee speaks out about fitness: 'My body has always been of interest to me because of my profession. Never felt extraordinary because of my skin colour or the way my body has been, some called it voluptuous, some curvy, some fat, some this or that. For me its a vessel I use to portray my characters. I put on weight & I shed it depending on what my characters need me to be. Once that particular life is lived, I am happy eating & being me. But one day the bell tolled and I was 40 & I had to put my HEALTH FIRST.'

'When I joined @apes_kingdom.kolkata a month back I cudnt imagine the things I can achieve today, I thought it will take me centuries to even get an #inchwalk right, my PT @fitnesscoach_arijeet keeps telling me to push myself harder and even though I cry every day, I don’t give up. My mother’s favourite love handles are disappearing but then she will be happy because what matters the most is, I am doing it for MY SELF. Cheers to that.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai gets goofy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

'I am the happiest when I wear a saree,' says Bhagyashree.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar shares a loved-up picture with wife Keerti.

