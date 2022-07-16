Malaika-Arjun Get First Award Together!

The HT Most Stylish Awards were held on July 15, and Bollywood's swish set made the red carpet look very, very, glamorous.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor won their first award as a couple, when they bagged the Most Stylish Couple award.

Vaani Kapoor arrives with her Shamshera co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Vaani won the Most Stylish Trendsetter Female award while Ranbir won the Most Stylish Superstar award.

Kriti Sanon won India's Most Stylish Female award while Sidharth Malhotra won the male counterpart of the award.

Rakul Singh arrives with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

She won the Style Game Changer Female award while he won the Most Stylish Producer award.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra won the Most Stylish TV Personality Female and Male awards.

Pankaj Tripathi goes traditional as he escorts his wife Mridula Tripathi.

Pankaj won the Style with Substance award.

Kartik Aaryanwon India's Most Stylish Male award.

R Madhavan, fresh from the release of his dream project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, won the Style Game Changer Male award.

Aditya Roy Kapur won the Most Stylish Trendsetter Male award.

Pratik Gandhi puts in a dapper appearance.

Gurmeet Choudhary wears his stripes.

Rohit Roy gives a thumbs up.

Anup Soni.

Gulshan Grover.

Anu Malik.

Vinod Kambli.

Bhuvan Bam won the Most Stylish Content Creator award.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar