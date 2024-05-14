Meet The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the adrenaline-pumping reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, returns with its 14th season, promising more thrills, chills and heart-stopping stunts.

Mohnish Singh takes a closer look at the celebrities who are expected to face their fears in the new season.

Niyati Fatnani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niyati Fatnani/Instagram

Best known for her roles in popular television shows Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, Channa Mereya and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Niyati steps out of her comfort zone to embrace the challenges of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The 33 year old says, 'The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will mark my debut in the realm of reality shows, and I couldn't be more thrilled. I am confident that this show will give me that perfect opportunity to overcome my fears, push my limits, and learn new skills.

'With a background in dance, I've gained flexibility, which I intend to leverage to the fullest during the show.'

Asim Riaz

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asim Riaz /Instagram

An established model, Asim is best known to the television audience for his stint in Bigg Boss.

He was a runner-up on season 13, which saw the late actor Siddharth Shukla winning the trophy.

The 30 year old has a large fan following on his social media handles where he shares content related to fitness and bodybuilding.

Talking about joining the new season, Riaz says in a statement, 'I am thrilled about overcoming challenges and testing my limits on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. This show makes contestants braver and I am sure I will learn a lot about life from this show.'

Krishna Shroff

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krishna Shroff/Instagram

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff is set to showcase her fearless spirit on the Khatron Ke Khiladi stage.

The 31 year old is a fitness enthusiast and that makes her a formidable contender.

Confirming her participation, Krishna stated, 'I am super grateful for this opportunity and the fact that I get to experience something this unique! I love challenging myself, so what better way than seeing how far I'm able to push myself both physically and mentally through my journey at Khatron Ke Khiladi?'

Aditi Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Sharma/Instagram

Aditi is a popular face on television, who has starred in Kaleerein, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and Rabb Se Hai Dua.

The 27 year old is set to add a dash of glamour to KKK.

'Being an actor has been about pushing the boundaries and testing my limits. I get to do exactly that at an entirely new level with Khatron Ke Khiladi,' she says.

'For years, I've poured my heart and soul into bringing characters to life on the screen. But now, as I step aboard Khatron Ke Khiladi, the audience will witness a side of me that has remained largely unexplored -- the raw, unfiltered version of who I truly am.

'On this journey, there will be no scripts and no rehearsals. The fears, the doubts, and the moments of exhilaration will be laid bare before the world. This show is my chance to connect with the audience on a deeper, more authentic level.'

Karan Veer Mehra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Veer Mehra/Instagram

Karan began his acting career with the youth-based show Remix and went on to play pivotal parts in Twinkle Beauty Parlour, Pavitra Rishta and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

He has also been a part of Bollywood movies Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Blood Money.

Karan says, 'As someone whose life revolves around the pursuit of fitness and adventure, I am super excited to be part of the adrenaline-packed ride that is Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

'This opportunity is a dream come true, a chance to push the boundaries of my physical and mental limits in a way that few experiences can rival. With the legendary Rohit Shetty sir at the helm, guiding us through this uncharted territory, I will face my fears head on.'

Abhishek Kumar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Kumar/Instagram

Abhishek Kumar is a TV actor, YouTuber and social media influencer, who first became popular for his role in Colors' hit drama show Udaariyaan.

It was his participation on Bigg Boss 17 that made him known among Hindi audiences.

'I have got a lot of love through Bigg Boss and I am honoured to be collaborating with the channel once more for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14,' the 28 year old says.

'I am claustrophobic and this show will allow me to overcome my fear.'

Samarth Jurel

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samarth Jurel /Instagram

Known for his sting in Bigg Boss 17, Samarth is a budding actor and model.

The 23 year old says, 'My journey on Bigg Boss last year taught me lessons about resilience, adaptability and the importance of staying true to oneself in the face of adversity. Khatron Ke Khiladi presents an entirely different challenge: one that demands not only mental strength but also physical prowess.'

Gashmeer Mahajani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gashmeer Mahajani/Instagram

Gashmeer has proved his mettle in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment space.

The 38 year old is the son of veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani, a popular figure in Marathi cinema.

Gashmeer gained fame with his debut Marathi film, Carry On Maratha (2015), which won him a Filmfare Award Marathi for Best Male Debut.

His successful television shows in Hindi include Imlie and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air soon on Colors.