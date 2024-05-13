Meet Ananya's Latest OBSESSION

Folks, meet Riot, Ananya Panday's fur buddy.

The actress introduced her lil pup to the world on social media recently and since then, we can't get enough of their adorable pictures.

Namrata Thakker meets celeb pets, who have been gracing our Instagram feed for a while now.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - "RIOT"...he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed. PS: This is gonna become a RIOT fan page,' introduces Ananya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan chills with Katori in their new Range Rover.

The actor got her home back in 2022 and since then, Katori has become Insta famous with 130K followers of her own.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor loves her cuddle time with Shyloh, a Lhasa Apso who has been with the actor for 13 years. In April, Shraddha celebrated Shyloh's birthday on Insta along with her fans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon takes a nap with Disco. Kriti has two adorable dogs, Disco and Pheobe. While the former is a Bichon Frise, the latter is a Toy Poodle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh holidays in Pondicherry with Nyke.

The four-year-old Shih Tzu is not only Keerthy's travel partner but also her workout buddy and often accompanies her on film sets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda with his Siberian Husky, Storm Deverakonda.

In 2022, Storm took his first plane ride with Vijay, and when the actor posted a video of the event, it went viral instantly, garnering over 2 million likes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Thank you for always Paw tecting me my little one,' says Aahana Kumra while squeezing Mushu.

Mushu is a Persian cat who hates being cuddled and scratches when you make him pose in front of the camera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hard to say who is cuter, Hansika Motwani or Teddy Motwani!

Hansika adopted Teddy, a Teacup Maltese, from his previous owner who didn't want to keep him. The actress had another dog named dog Bruzo who passed away last year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Drogo is a poser just like his parents, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat.

The Siberian Husky has his own Instagram account filled with drool-worthy pictures and more than 8,000 followers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

If there's a celeb who loves animals more than humans, it's Disha Patani.

Here, she is napping with her dog, Goku. She has two more buddies, Bella and Chi Chi and two cats, Jasmine and Keety.