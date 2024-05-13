When 1999's Sarfarosh turned 25 over the weekend, Aamir Khan, Director John Mathew Matthan and the cast came together to celebrate the milestone and update fans on the film's sequel.

A special screening of the film was also held at a PVR cinema in Mumbai.

During an interaction with the media, Aamir Khan wished for a sequel of Sarfarosh.

"Sarfarosh 2 banni chahiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made), even I feel that," he tells ANI.

"On the mode we left the film, there was a thought in our mind that we could make part 2. Even now I keep telling John (director John Mathew Mathan) to write a good story that we can make Sarfarosh 2. And this time he said that he will give it a shot."

Sarfarosh revolves around Aamir's cop character ACP Ajay Singh Rathod, who vows to eliminate crime after his father is left paralysed and his elder brother is murdered by terrorists.

Sonali Bendreplayed Aamir's love interest in the film.

Right after the film's success, Sonali had told Rediff.com, "I do know that if it wasn't for my looks I wouldn't be here, so I'm glad. I have my kind of looks but it's not something that I have done -- so I'd like to be acknowledged for my work."

Not many know that John Mathew Matthan entered the film industry from a sound recording studio. He assisted Govind Nihalani on his first film Aakrosh and then on Gandhi (where Govindji was one of the cinematographers). He went on to work in the advertising world for 15 years before he made the big hit, Sarfarosh.

In an 1999 interview, he says of his actor, Naseeruddin Shah: "I have known Naseer for a long time, since I was an assistant in Aakrosh. He was very nice and has turned in a great performance."

Upasana Singh.

Besides its plot, the other special aspect of Sarfarosh was its music. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the film has timeless songs like Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya, Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye, Is Deewane Ladke Koand Jo Haal Dil Ka.

Manoj Joshi.

Pradeep Rawat with wife Kalyani and son Vikram

Pradeep was one of the many actors whom Aamir went on to cast in his Oscar-nominated film, Lagaan, two years later.

Makarand Deshpande.

Ashok Lokhande.

Akhilendra Mishra.

Mukesh Rishi played the memorable character Inspector Salim in Sarfarosh, and like he says, "Sarfarosh made people realise that I can act.'

Ramesh Goel.

With inputs from ANI