Richa Chadha Shows Off Her Baby Bump

The star cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much talked about Web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stepped out to celebrate its success over the weekend.

Manisha Koirala, who plays the ice cold Mallikajaan, writes a long post, explaining just why she's so grateful for the opportunity:

'I could never have imagined that after cancer and turning 50, my life would flower into this other phase.

Two reasons:

1. Heeramandi has been a significant milestone. As a 53-year-old actor who has bagged an important role in a high-profile web series, I am overjoyed that I'm not stuck playing insignificant peripheral roles, thanks to OTT platforms and changing audience profiles. Finally, female actors, technicians, and other professionals have started getting the long overdue and well-deserved good quality of work and respect in a professional environment. I am fortunate to be a part of this evolving era.

2. Today, when I am receiving so many accolades, I can't help but remember the doubts and anxiety that plagued me when I was about to start shooting. Still recovering from the dreaded C, would my body be strong enough to deal with the intense shooting schedules, heavy costumes, and jewelry, and perform a role requiring so much nuance and effortless effort?'

Manisha also writes about the touching fountain sequence, where she sits under a fountain to wash away a traumatic moment: 'The fountain sequence proved the most physically challenging. It required me to be immersed in a water fountain for over 12 hours. That tested my resilience! Even though Sanjay had thoughtfully ensured that the water was warm and clean, over the hours, the water turned muddy, (because my team members, the cinematographer, and the art director's team were getting into the water to work around the scene.)

'Every single pore in my body was soaked in that muddy water. Even though I was beyond exhaustion by the end of the shoot, I felt a deep happiness within my heart. My body had taken the stress and remained resilient. I knew I had passed a critical physical test.

'To you, who think your time has come and gone, whether it's due to age, illness or any setback, never give up! You never know what could be waiting for you around the bend!'

Sonakshi Sinha plays the vengeful Fareedan, and recently shared her gorgeous look test for Heeramandi.

Richa Chadha, who is expected to deliver in July, talks about Bhansali and says in this interview, "I don't think anyone portrays women as beautifully as he does."

Sanjeeda Sheikh, a girl from Ahmedabad who became a sensation on television, is a revelation in the series.

Aditi Rao Hydari shares that Bhansali "teaches you without a danda."

Taha Shah Badussha has been acting for 12 years but has not found success, until now.

Fardeen Khan "didn't expect to be away for 12 years", but the Web series has put him back on the map.

Sharmin Segal, who has a prominent part in the series as Alamzeb, smiles for the camera.

From left to right, standing: Fardeen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Indresh Malik, Shekhar Suman, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Sitting: Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan Suman, Sharmin Segal, Shruti Sharma and Rajat.

Nivedita Bhargava, who played Satto (extreme right, standing), joins in.

