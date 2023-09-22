Parineeti-Raghav's Grand Welcome

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra arrives in Udaipur.

When Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha arrived at Udaipur for their weekend wedding, they received a grand welcome.

The couple was greeted with dholS and music. A group performed the Bhangra as well.

Parineeti wore a red jumpsuit with a cream shawl while Raghav opted for a black sweater and blue denims.

Pari and Raghav exited the airport separately, and left in different cars.

IMAGE: Raghav Chadha arrives in Udaipur.

Watch the grand welcome!

The couple hosted a Sufi night in New Delhi at Raghav's residence for family and friends.

The wedding festivities will be spread over September 23 and 24.