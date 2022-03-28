The AAP MP Who Walked The Ramp

While celebs and models stole the spotlight at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, there were a few exceptions.

Like AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who walked the ramp for his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Joining him on the runway was Aparshakti Khurana, who looked dapper in grey.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the pics.

IMAGE: This collection reflected Raghav's personality -- free-spirited, expressive and classic.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Aparshakti Khurana cut an impressive figure in grey separates.

He ramped up the look with round-rimmed spectacles.

IMAGE: The athletic vibe of the collection aimed to meet the fashion expectations of the new-age man.

IMAGE: Effortlessly styled, the suits were made of leather, PU, crepe, lycra and knit, along with cotton weaves.

IMAGE: A minimalist look in brown and beige.

IMAGE: The designer and his showstoppers.