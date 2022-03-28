News
The AAP MP Who Walked The Ramp

The AAP MP Who Walked The Ramp

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 28, 2022 15:47 IST
While celebs and models stole the spotlight at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, there were a few exceptions. 

Like AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who walked the ramp for his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. 

Joining him on the runway was Aparshakti Khurana, who looked dapper in grey. 

IMAGE: This collection reflected Raghav's personality -- free-spirited, expressive and classic.
IMAGE: Aparshakti Khurana cut an impressive figure in grey separates. 
He ramped up the look with round-rimmed spectacles. 

 

IMAGE: The athletic vibe of the collection aimed to meet the fashion expectations of the new-age man. 

 

IMAGE: Effortlessly styled, the suits were made of leather, PU, crepe, lycra and knit, along with cotton weaves. 

 

IMAGE: A minimalist look in brown and beige.

 

IMAGE: The designer and his showstoppers. 

 

 
 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Hey Shahid! Can you take your eyes off Mira?
Inspiring! The Story Behind Kangana's Sari
Why is Shruti looking so fierce?
SEE: Bhuvi with his little princess
Oscars Salute The Godfather
Housing prices may go up 10-15%
Oscar Top 10: Will Smith, Rachel Zegler And More...
