Meet Kareena's Easter Bunnies

Even as Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter, Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of her own celebrations with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh. Her niece Inaaya and nephew Kiaan join in too.

'My Easter Bunnies. Happy Easter Lovely People. Keep the treasure hunt on...always,' Kareena captions the pictures.

Here's Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's daughter and Bebo's youngest son, Jeh.

Here's Saif with Taimur and Karisma's son Kiaan.

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor missed the Sunday fun, and commented, 'Sooo cute missed being with all the bunnies.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram