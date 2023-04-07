OTT This Week: Romance, Horror, Adventure

From show business to sports stories, you'll find plenty to keep you busy on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch.

Babylon

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video/BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Set in 1920s Hollywood, as the silent era makes way for sound in cinema, Damien Chazelle's exercise in excess traces the rise and fall of its protagonists, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Jubilee

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Director Vikramaditya Motwane's ambitiously scaled vintage series, split in two halves (part 2 releases next week) tells the story of dreams, desire and deceit in the world of showbiz against the backdrop of a newly independent India.

Transatlantic

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English, German, French (with subtitles)

Julia Orringer's book The Flight Portfolio turns into a seven-part series centred around a rescue operation carried out by a bunch of Americans and their friends helping artists and refugees flee Europe during the Second World War.

Romancham

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A septet of buddies communicate with the other world over a Ouija board and successfully make contact in Jithu Madhavan's horror comedy.

Beef

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Road rage takes a nasty turn as Steven Yeun and Ali Wong lock horns across 10 episodes of this new Netflix dramedy.

Gutar Gu

Where to watch? Amazon miniTV

Language: Hindi

Yeh Meri Family's Vishesh Bansal and The Family Man's Ashlesha Thakur play teenagers navigating first love in Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga's latest offering.

Chupa

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A boy visiting his granddad in Mexico comes across the mythical Chupacabra and they embark on a whirlwind adventure ensuing in fun and friendship.

The Crossover

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Based on Kwame Alexander's bestselling coming-of-age novel, The Crossover revolves around twin brothers torn between their former basketball star dad's athletic ambitions and school principal mum's academic ideals.

The Woman King

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A ferocious Viola Davis leads this action-packed historical chronicling an all-women warrior band of a West African kingdom in 1823 taking on a formidable enemy.

Hunger

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Thai (with subtitles)

Working for Thailand's number one chef proves to be more daunting than dream-come-true for a street cook in her 20s.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

The irony of an ace advice columnist even as her own life is in shambles has a heartfelt, healing outcome in the brilliant Kathyrn Hahn's new show.

Ayothi

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Based on true events, a family's pilgrimage trip takes a tragic turn yet finds some sense of succour in the unexpected kindness of strangers.

IRL-In Real Love

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan host a dating show documenting the emotions of four couples seeking romantic connection online and face-to-face.

Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Alex Gibney's documentary looks at the fascinating story of German tennis legend Boris Becker's incredible career and crazy controversies.