Is Kiara Honeymooning In Kashmir?

Tiger dances in London... Vidya visits Vatican City...Vivek tries Dubai cuisine...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Nah, Kiara Advani is not on her honeymoon. She's shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Sonmarg with Kartik Aaryan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff dances on the streets of London where he is shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Tigaah just finished a shooting stint with Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar in Scotland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra has a question for you: 'Billi or sherni .. or just a zebra in denim joggers?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa takes in a park in Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

Vidya Malavade is in the Vatican City, visiting the Basilica Of St Peter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah explores Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

Vivek Oberoi enjoys a treat in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmine Bhasin shares a throwback picture from Phuket.