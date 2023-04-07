News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'I'm only a star till 6 pm'

'I'm only a star till 6 pm'

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 07, 2023 14:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Samantha and Dev Mohan. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Samantha's new Telugu film Shaakuntalam is all set for release this month, and the actor made a trip to Mumbai to promote it. She was accompanied by Dev Mohan, who plays King Dushyanta.

"The last three years I have been taking on a lot of challenges. I said let me take this on as a challenge because this is my only chance to play a role that I dreamt of as a child," she told the media.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures Samantha, looking pretty in white, as she says with a laugh, "Somebody has to tell my dogs I'm a star because I still have to clean their poo!"

 

Did you know Samantha initially said no to Shaakuntalam?

When she was offered the role, she was doing 'gritty' roles like Raji in The Family Man.

She explains the real reason why she took it up.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

"I never dreamt that I would come this far," Samantha says, as she talks about the new phase in her career where the 'hero doesn't save her all the time'.

She referring to her latest project, Citadel, where she plays a spy alongside Varun Dhawan.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha makes her debut in Shaakuntalam, and Samantha feels families and children will connect to this film.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...
Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...
What Made Taapsee's Holiday Such Fun!
What Made Taapsee's Holiday Such Fun!
Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!
Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!
Ex-SC judges part of 'anti-India gang'? Rijiju replies
Ex-SC judges part of 'anti-India gang'? Rijiju replies
'There could be new challenges, new battles'
'There could be new challenges, new battles'
Lord Rises At Eden
Lord Rises At Eden
'Every crack will be used by the virus to spread'
'Every crack will be used by the virus to spread'

More like this

Are You Ready For Samantha's Shaakuntalam?

Are You Ready For Samantha's Shaakuntalam?

Why Sara Was The Perfect Match For...

Why Sara Was The Perfect Match For...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances