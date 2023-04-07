'I'm only a star till 6 pm'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Samantha and Dev Mohan.

Samantha's new Telugu film Shaakuntalam is all set for release this month, and the actor made a trip to Mumbai to promote it. She was accompanied by Dev Mohan, who plays King Dushyanta.

"The last three years I have been taking on a lot of challenges. I said let me take this on as a challenge because this is my only chance to play a role that I dreamt of as a child," she told the media.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures Samantha, looking pretty in white, as she says with a laugh, "Somebody has to tell my dogs I'm a star because I still have to clean their poo!"

Did you know Samantha initially said no to Shaakuntalam?

When she was offered the role, she was doing 'gritty' roles like Raji in The Family Man.

She explains the real reason why she took it up.

"I never dreamt that I would come this far," Samantha says, as she talks about the new phase in her career where the 'hero doesn't save her all the time'.

She referring to her latest project, Citadel, where she plays a spy alongside Varun Dhawan.

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha makes her debut in Shaakuntalam, and Samantha feels families and children will connect to this film.