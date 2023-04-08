Salman Goes Shirtless Again!

Adah has a message... Samantha gets ready...Ishita shows off her baby bump...
Salman Khan shares a picture of his well chiselled body and writes, 'May look like it, but definitely not chilling.'
His Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is coming up for release later this month.
Nimrat Kaur looks stunning and she knows it.
Mithila Palkar lets her curls do the talking.
Adah Sharma has a message: 'The sun is getting hotter every single day. In just a billion years the heat from the sun will be so intense that liquid water won't exist on earth. Life on earth will be gone. Forever.
'Bacteria might be able to survive underground. So put your #sunkissed photos, but also be know that bacteria is better than you.
'#stayHumble and be nice and don't bully people and if you are reading this you have access to the Internet which some people aren't privileged enough to have! So be grateful.'
Mahesh Babu lives his 'life in luxury'.
Samantha gets her hair and make-up done.
Up close with Mrunal Thakur.
Rasika Dugal goes red.
Ishita Dutta shows off her baby bump.