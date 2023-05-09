May 13: When Parineeti-Raghav...

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are set to get engaged.

Sources said the duo will exchange rings on May 13 in Delhi.

Around 150 family members and friends have been invited to the ceremony, the sources added.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship, but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their 'union'.

AAP MP Sanjeev Arora had shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures and tweeted, 'I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes.'

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours started after they were spotted together at lunch in Mumbai in March.

They were recently spotted at the Mohali cricket stadium as they watched an IPL game together.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.