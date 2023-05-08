News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » RED HOT Malaika!

RED HOT Malaika!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 08, 2023 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film folk just need a reason to dress up and party, and the Chivas Alchemy event, held over the weekend, gave them plenty of reason to do just that.

A look at some dazzle on the blue carpet.

Malaika Arora looks refreshed after her European tour, and set to make many more fashionable moments.

 

Arjun Kapoor gives her company.

 

Sussanne Khan with her date, Arslan Goni.

 

Kunal Kapoor.

 

Athiya Shetty.

 

Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh.

 

Kubra Sait.

 

Shibani Dandekar.

 

Rahul Khanna.

 

Jim Sarbh.

 

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Malaika-Arjun Make Romantic Memories
Malaika-Arjun Make Romantic Memories
Kajal Has A Message For You
Kajal Has A Message For You
Priyanka Falls In Love Again!
Priyanka Falls In Love Again!
Ball By Ball: SRH's Last Over Drama
Ball By Ball: SRH's Last Over Drama
Raj: 3 villagers killed as MiG-21 crashes into home
Raj: 3 villagers killed as MiG-21 crashes into home
Ghosal goes down fighting to World No 1 Ellias
Ghosal goes down fighting to World No 1 Ellias
Atiq's son alive, will take revenge: Threat on Twitter
Atiq's son alive, will take revenge: Threat on Twitter

More like this

Akshay-Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan To Release On...

Akshay-Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan To Release On...

Fraud Ranbir, Fiery Dimple: On The OTT Menu This Week

Fraud Ranbir, Fiery Dimple: On The OTT Menu This Week

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances