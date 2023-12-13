News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Manushi's RED HOT Bikini Holiday

Manushi's RED HOT Bikini Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 13, 2023 09:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar teases us with pictures of her trip to the Maldives, where she gets to wear her red bikini.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

A 'perfect morning' for Manushi includes 'Happy skin, some snorkel swims, a good read, good food and best company.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

She looks so hot, she needs to capture it with a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi gets ready to go snorkelling.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Her breakfast for the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi takes cooking classes on her vacation.

'Cooking classes and gossip with some serious contemplation,' she shares.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Those are the recipes she's making.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

The chef takes her through the procedure...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

...And then she tries her hand at it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Going great!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

She makes everything from scratch, but keeps us guessing about what she actually cooked! 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
The Top 15 Hindi Film Songs of 2023
The Top 15 Hindi Film Songs of 2023
Tamannaah-Vijay Attend Randeep-Lin's Reception
Tamannaah-Vijay Attend Randeep-Lin's Reception
Ranbir Beats Salman, Prabhas, Akshay...
Ranbir Beats Salman, Prabhas, Akshay...
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
'I like people who are ballsy'
'I like people who are ballsy'
Man United's European dream shattered
Man United's European dream shattered
Shubman Gill Is 2023's Google Star!
Shubman Gill Is 2023's Google Star!

More like this

A Peek At Priyanka's Christmas Plans

A Peek At Priyanka's Christmas Plans

Kerala Story Actor Pranay Pachauri Weds

Kerala Story Actor Pranay Pachauri Weds

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances