Rediff.com  » Movies » The Kerala Story Actor Pranay Pachauri Weds

The Kerala Story Actor Pranay Pachauri Weds

Source: ANI
December 12, 2023 12:45 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranay Pachauri and Sehaj Maini/Instagram

The Kerala Story actor Pranay Pachauri got married to screenwriter Sehaj Maini on December 9.

Taking to Instagram, Pranay shared a string of pictures from the wedding, clicked by Snap Masters Photography and featured here with their kind permission.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranay Pachauri and Sehaj Maini/Instagram

Pranay wore a heavily embroidered sherwani, and completed the look with a red turban.

Sehaj wore a peach-hued lehenga-choli set.

The couple took pheras as per Sikh rituals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranay Pachauri and Sehaj Maini/Instagram

The wedding was held in picturesque Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranay Pachauri and Sehaj Maini/Instagram

Pranay has appeared in films like Shershah and The Kerala Story while Sehej has written Web shows like Sunshine Music Tours & Travels, Half Empty, Full Might and Please Find Attached.

Source: ANI
'Life took a 360-degrees turn'
When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt
'I told Agastya's mother, 'Your son will be a star'
Nov brings cheer to motown; PV wholesales grow 4%
Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth's Birthday
Tata Motors creates record; Nov saw highest ever sales
Samsung Pushes Xiaomi To 3rd Spot
