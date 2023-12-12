The Kerala Story Actor Pranay Pachauri Weds

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranay Pachauri and Sehaj Maini/Instagram

The Kerala Story actor Pranay Pachauri got married to screenwriter Sehaj Maini on December 9.

Taking to Instagram, Pranay shared a string of pictures from the wedding, clicked by Snap Masters Photography and featured here with their kind permission.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranay Pachauri and Sehaj Maini/Instagram

Pranay wore a heavily embroidered sherwani, and completed the look with a red turban.

Sehaj wore a peach-hued lehenga-choli set.

The couple took pheras as per Sikh rituals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranay Pachauri and Sehaj Maini/Instagram

The wedding was held in picturesque Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranay Pachauri and Sehaj Maini/Instagram

Pranay has appeared in films like Shershah and The Kerala Story while Sehej has written Web shows like Sunshine Music Tours & Travels, Half Empty, Full Might and Please Find Attached.