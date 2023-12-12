The Kerala Story Actor Pranay Pachauri Weds

The Kerala Story actor Pranay Pachauri got married to screenwriter Sehaj Maini on December 9.
Taking to Instagram, Pranay shared a string of pictures from the wedding, clicked by Snap Masters Photography and featured here with their kind permission.
Pranay wore a heavily embroidered sherwani, and completed the look with a red turban.
Sehaj wore a peach-hued lehenga-choli set.
The couple took pheras as per Sikh rituals.
The wedding was held in picturesque Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.
Pranay has appeared in films like Shershah and The Kerala Story while Sehej has written Web shows like Sunshine Music Tours & Travels, Half Empty, Full Might and Please Find Attached.