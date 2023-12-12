News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Peek At Priyanka's Christmas Plans

A Peek At Priyanka's Christmas Plans

Source: ANI
December 12, 2023 11:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is in the Christmas mood already.

She shared a glimpse of her Christmas decorations at her residence, and captioned it, 'Grateful.'

The picture showed her fireplace, decorated with lights, baubles, holly and ivy along with Santa socks hung along.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka has had a pretty busy 2023.

She starred in the Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas.

Up next, she will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
This Is Why Priyanka Is So Lucky!
This Is Why Priyanka Is So Lucky!
Did Priyanka Quit Bollywood Because Of Karan Johar?
Did Priyanka Quit Bollywood Because Of Karan Johar?
The Best of Priyanka Chopra, RANKED!
The Best of Priyanka Chopra, RANKED!
Woman's eyes removed for autopsy in UP, kin alleges...
Woman's eyes removed for autopsy in UP, kin alleges...
WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep's Reception
WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep's Reception
'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'
'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'
What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?
What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?

More like this

Priyanka's Best Citadel Look? VOTE!

Priyanka's Best Citadel Look? VOTE!

Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...

Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances