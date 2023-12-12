A Peek At Priyanka's Christmas Plans

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is in the Christmas mood already.

She shared a glimpse of her Christmas decorations at her residence, and captioned it, 'Grateful.'

The picture showed her fireplace, decorated with lights, baubles, holly and ivy along with Santa socks hung along.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka has had a pretty busy 2023.

She starred in the Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas.

Up next, she will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.