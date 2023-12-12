News
Ranbir Beats Salman, Prabhas, Akshay...

Ranbir Beats Salman, Prabhas, Akshay...

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
December 12, 2023 09:44 IST
2023 has been the year of record breakers.

Ranbir Kapoor has broken his own, what with Animal coming so close to the Rs 350 crore (Rs 3.5 billion) mark in one week.

The film saw an excellent opening, and went on to have the second biggest weekend of all time.

Now it has scored the second biggest Week One of all time, next only to Jawan.

The collections are higher than Pathaan and Gadar 2, which had broken records themselves.

Pathaan and Gadar 2 went on to score big in the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) and Animal is certain to get there.

Jawan went past the Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion) mark, but that perhaps may be out of reach for the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial.

Joginder Tuteja lists the films that have the best First Week Collections of 2023.

Jawan
Box office collection: Rs 369.43 crore (Rs 3.69 billion)

 

Animal
Box office collection: Rs 338.63 crore (Rs 3.38 billion)

 

Pathaan
Box office collection: Rs 330.25 crore (Rs 3.3 billion)

 

Gadar 2
Box office collection: Rs 284.63 crore (Rs 2.85 billion)

 

Tiger 3
Box office collection: Rs 220.25 crore (Rs 2.2 billion)

 

Adipurush (Hindi)
Box office collection: Rs 121.15 crore (Rs 1.21 billion)

 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Box office collection: Rs 92.21 crore (Rs 922 million)

 

OMG 2
Box office collection: Rs 85.05 crore (Rs 850.5 million)

 

The Kerala Story
Box office collection: Rs 81.07 crore (Rs 810.7 million)

 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Box office collection: Rs 75.09 crore (Rs 750.9 million)

 

Animal's inclusion in the list means that Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which had a first week score of Rs 73.33 crore (Rs 733.3 million), had to bow out from the Top 10.

In fact, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar may not last long on this list, as Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki may find a place in the top 10 First Week collections.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
