Malaika Parties with Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi threw the doors of their new home open to friends, as they hosted a housewarming party on Sunday.

The couple moved into this new house with their brood of two after leaving their old home, where Neha had lived for 19 years.

Malaika Arora makes an entry in an over-sized shirt dress.

Ananya Panday rests her experimental fashion and picks the dependable black dress for an evening out.

Karan Johar joins her.

Bhumi Pednekar, whose Bhakshak began streaming on Friday, steps out to party.

Rhea Chakraborty shows us her designer bag.

Kartik Aaryan adds a dash of colour to the black-and-white party.

Saiyami Kher.

Agastya Nanda.

Navya Naveli Nanda.

Kritika Kamra.

Sharvari matches her shoes with her dress.

Sunny Kaushal.

Vidya Balan makes sure to support her Tumhari Sulu co-actor, Neha.

Konkona Sen Sharma.

Sophie Choudry.

Tahira Kashyap.

Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

Gauri Shinde and R Balki.

Bhavana and Chunky Pandey.

Maniesh Paul.

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar