Dare To Experiment Like Ananya?

B-town celebs LOVE to experiment not with just with their movie roles but also with fashion.

Whether it is going bold with deep necklines or sporting too much bling or too many colours, nothing is unconventional for our Bollywood fashion trendsetters anymore.

Namrata Thakker gives you some tips on experimental fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday, who made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week, looks captivating in designer Rahul Mishra's eccentric dragonfly top paired with black velvet skirt.

The outfit is from Mishra's new collection called 'Superheroes' which was showcased at the fashion week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Long locks, statement gold neckpiece, shiny blue sweatshirt and matching jogger's from Gucci, that's Ranveer Singh taking quirky fashion a notch up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas redefines sexy in a seductive ivory Ralph & Russo gown featuring a plunging neckline going well below her belly button.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Team Kangana/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut's edgy black pantsuit screams DRAMA and we are totally digging the way she's slaying the bold look with sass and confidence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Though Ayushmann Khurrana's style statement has always been understated, it's refreshing to see the actor go the extra mile occasionally and experiment with his fashion choices.

He does look dapper in the shiny grey suit and see-through shirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

If there's an actor who has nailed experimental fashion to perfection, it's Diljit Dosanjh. Only he can look this cool wearing a brown blazer jacket teamed with blue tie and green turban.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jim Sarbh/Instagram

Luxury fashion goes beyond gender and Jim Sarbh's royal avatar with a touch of elegance is a testimony to that fact.

Brownie points to the actor for not just wearing jewellery but owning it like a king.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Last year at Cannes, Urvashi Rautela went overboard with her sartorial choices and mostly left us disappointed.

But her peacock inspired gown and matching blue lips stole the limelight and for the right reasons.