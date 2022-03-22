Step Inside Neha-Angad's Sweet Home

"Every house should have a story to tell. And with this house, if you were to knock every wall, you will find at least one story and one skeleton," Neha Dhupia says about her 'love nest' in Mumbai that she shares with husband Angad Bedi and children Mehr and Guriq.

"This house is a part of our relationship. It started off with just the two of us, and now it is the four of us," she says, inviting us in.

The colour palate is largely white and Angad explains it: "Personality mein colour hain."

The only colourful room is their children's nursery.

In the fifth season of Asian Paints' Where the Heart Is, we take you inside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's home.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's home.

IMAGE: Angad and Neha have been friends for 11 years, but it was Angad's tea-making skills that sealed the deal!

Step Inside Neha-Angad's Beautiful Home

IMAGE: The house has many little corners where Angad loves to chill out, and 'do nothing'. Yes, this window is one of them.

IMAGE: Little Mehr loves unicorns and rainbows, and they take centrestage in the nursery. The cot on the extreme right is where Guriq sleeps.

IMAGE: Don't miss the Simba carpet on the floor, named lovingly after the protagonist in her favourite film, The Lion King.

"She thinks dad is Mufasa and mum is Nala," Neha says with a laugh.

IMAGE: "There is a certain value system that we come from. Me, through sport, because my father (the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, inarguably the finest left-arm spinner of all time) played cricket and Neha comes from the navy background. It's tough, but we will try our best to pass on the lovely values that we were taught to the next generation," Angad says.

IMAGE: Another beautiful corner in their home.

