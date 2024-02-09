News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Mani Ratnam Asked Preity To Wash Her Face

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 09, 2024 18:15 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta shared an interesting nostalgia nugget from her debut film, Dil Se...

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the 1998 film also starred starred Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Mita Vasisht and Zohra Sehgal.

Preity recalls an incident when Mani Ratnam asked her to wash her face and remove her makeup.

 

'This picture was taken on the first day on the set of Dil Se.. I was so excited to be working with Mani Ratnam sir & Shah Rukh Khan. When Mani sir saw me he smiled and politely asked me to wash my face.... But sir... my make up will come off, I said smiling .... That's exactly what I want... Pls wash your face.... He smiled back. I thought he was joking .... Then I realised he was not!!!

'So thanks to the amazing Santosh Sivan (our Director of Photography) I filmed with a freshly washed face and got away with it I guess he shot me Dil Se.'

REDIFF MOVIES
