News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika Holidays in Turkey

Malaika Holidays in Turkey

By Rediff Movies
June 06, 2022 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sonakshi visits Singapore... Rakul enjoys the summer... Deepika's lazy Sunday...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Guess who this actress is?

 

IMAGE: That's Malaika Arora, holidaying in Turkey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 35th birthday on June 2 in Singapore
'It was a very different birthday for me this time,' she writes, 'away from home, away from my phone, quiet and contemplative! Am i older? yes. Wiser? Lol. Grateful??? Every single moment.
'For everyone who sent me love, flowers, thoughts, prayers, wishes… i couldn’t thank you enough… for that is what keeps me going'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh bares her back.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone catches up on some Sunday sleep after a long stint at Cannes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor loves her sleep too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is Radhika Madan catching up on a quick nap?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty celebrates World Environment Day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar is 'too smiley for a passport photo'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Laxmi Raai, in summer mode.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's on Neha Sharma's mind?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Plabita Borthakur is grateful for all the love she received for Escaype Live: 'Loving and smiling and laughing all the way, for the love being showered at Fetish Girl! Thank you.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borathakur/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
What You Can Watch On OTT
What You Can Watch On OTT
What is Rashmika Listening To?
What is Rashmika Listening To?
Manisha Gets Ready For...
Manisha Gets Ready For...
Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana
Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana
Boris Johnson to face no-trust vote over partygate
Boris Johnson to face no-trust vote over partygate
When KK had India going DIL MAANGE MORE
When KK had India going DIL MAANGE MORE
Need to make banks, Rs important part of trade: Modi
Need to make banks, Rs important part of trade: Modi

More like this

Meet Hrithik's GORGEOUS Cousin

Meet Hrithik's GORGEOUS Cousin

Kriti's EXOTIC WEEKEND!

Kriti's EXOTIC WEEKEND!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances