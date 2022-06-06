Malaika Holidays in Turkey

Sonakshi visits Singapore... Rakul enjoys the summer... Deepika's lazy Sunday...
IMAGE: Guess who this actress is?
IMAGE: That's Malaika Arora, holidaying in Turkey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 35th birthday on June 2 in Singapore
'It was a very different birthday for me this time,' she writes, 'away from home, away from my phone, quiet and contemplative! Am i older? yes. Wiser? Lol. Grateful??? Every single moment.
'For everyone who sent me love, flowers, thoughts, prayers, wishes… i couldn’t thank you enough… for that is what keeps me going'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
IMAGE: Rakul Singh bares her back.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Deepika Padukone catches up on some Sunday sleep after a long stint at Cannes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor loves her sleep too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Is Radhika Madan catching up on a quick nap?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram
IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty celebrates World Environment Day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram
IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar is 'too smiley for a passport photo'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram
IMAGE: Laxmi Raai, in summer mode.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram
IMAGE: What's on Neha Sharma's mind?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Plabita Borthakur is grateful for all the love she received for Escaype Live: 'Loving and smiling and laughing all the way, for the love being showered at Fetish Girl! Thank you.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borathakur/Instagram