Malaika Holidays in Turkey

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 35th birthday on June 2 in Singapore

'It was a very different birthday for me this time,' she writes, 'away from home, away from my phone, quiet and contemplative! Am i older? yes. Wiser? Lol. Grateful??? Every single moment.

'For everyone who sent me love, flowers, thoughts, prayers, wishes… i couldn’t thank you enough… for that is what keeps me going'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram