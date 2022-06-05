News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kriti's EXOTIC WEEKEND!

Kriti's EXOTIC WEEKEND!

By Rediff Movies
June 05, 2022 08:45 IST
Kriti Kharbanda knows just how to spend a weekend.

The Pagalpanti actress dashed away to Udaipur to make some beautiful pictures that she later shared on social media.

Please click on the images for a closer look at the Kriti's weekend getaway.

 

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda toasts, 'To the weekend that was. From great weather to amazing food. From relaxation to adventure. I had it all.'
Here, she enjoys the view of Lake Udaisagar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti indulges her sweet tooth...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: ...And tries riding a Segway.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is she catching up on work?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti, in B&W.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tea time.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yummylicious!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
