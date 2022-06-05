Kriti's EXOTIC WEEKEND!

Kriti Kharbanda knows just how to spend a weekend.

The Pagalpanti actress dashed away to Udaipur to make some beautiful pictures that she later shared on social media.

Please click on the images for a closer look at the Kriti's weekend getaway.

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda toasts, 'To the weekend that was. From great weather to amazing food. From relaxation to adventure. I had it all.'

Here, she enjoys the view of Lake Udaisagar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti indulges her sweet tooth...

IMAGE: ...And tries riding a Segway.

IMAGE: Is she catching up on work?

IMAGE: Kriti, in B&W.

IMAGE: Tea time.

IMAGE: Yummylicious!

