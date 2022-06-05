Kriti's EXOTIC WEEKEND!

Kriti Kharbanda knows just how to spend a weekend.
The Pagalpanti actress dashed away to Udaipur to make some beautiful pictures that she later shared on social media.
Please click on the images for a closer look at the Kriti's weekend getaway.
IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda toasts, 'To the weekend that was. From great weather to amazing food. From relaxation to adventure. I had it all.'
Here, she enjoys the view of Lake Udaisagar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram
IMAGE: Kriti indulges her sweet tooth...
IMAGE: ...And tries riding a Segway.
IMAGE: Is she catching up on work?
IMAGE: Kriti, in B&W.
IMAGE: Tea time.
IMAGE: Yummylicious!
