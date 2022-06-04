Manisha Gets Ready For...

Sobhita goes home... Tanishaa loves pink... Jennifer's white holiday...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Manisha Koirala starts shooting for a film: 'Feels "home" on the sets... back to work!!'
The actress will be seen next in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram
IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala chills out with BFF Hetal Chhabria at the Fishing Harbor in her hometown, Vizag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala / Instagram
IMAGE: Jennifer Winget is on a 'white holiday'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram
IMAGE: 'I'm a pink girl. It took me a long time to accept that I'm not brooding I'm not serious I'm not dark. I'm light happy and just pink ! Yes I admit it I'm a girly girl who loves pink and it's many shades! The end,' says Tanishaa Mukerji.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram
IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala misses the beach. Is she a pink girl too?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram
IMAGE: Surbhi Jyoti looks pretty against pink.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram
IMAGE: Is Ravi Dubey blushing?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Dubey/Instagram