Rediff.com  » Movies » Manisha Gets Ready For...

Manisha Gets Ready For...

By Rediff Movies
June 04, 2022 08:45 IST
Sobhita goes home... Tanishaa loves pink... Jennifer's white holiday...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Manisha Koirala starts shooting for a film: 'Feels "home" on the sets... back to work!!'
The actress will be seen next in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala chills out with BFF Hetal Chhabria at the Fishing Harbor in her hometown, Vizag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala / Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jennifer Winget is on a 'white holiday'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'I'm a pink girl. It took me a long time to accept that I'm not brooding I'm not serious I'm not dark. I'm light happy and just pink ! Yes I admit it I'm a girly girl who loves pink and it's many shades! The end,' says Tanishaa Mukerji.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala misses the beach. Is she a pink girl too?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Surbhi Jyoti looks pretty against pink.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is Ravi Dubey blushing?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Dubey/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
When Mrunal's Tempted By An Apple...
Meet Hrithik's GORGEOUS Cousin
COMING UP in June, At A Theatre Near You
Woman harassed at Delhi Metro station, man booked
As Cong MLAs camp in Udaipur, resentment spills out
PIX: Denmark stun France; Holland rout Belgium
PICS: Ruud sets up French Open final against Nadal
