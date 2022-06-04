What is Rashmika Listening To?

Suhana shoots for The Archies... Divyanka goes on a holiday... Amruta misses her mom...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: What is Rashmika Mandanna listening to?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna / Instagram
IMAGE: Suhana Khan shares a picture from the sets of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: The rest of the desi archies: Yuvraj Menda, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. But where's Agastya Nanda?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan / Instagram
IMAGE: Abhay Deol promotes his film, Jungle Cry, which is streaming on Lionsgate Play.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Where is Divyanka Tripathi holidaying?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar misses her mom Gauri on her birthday and writes a beautiful message: 'It’s the first time I m not there on your birthday .... But I promise you it’s the last time .... I will always be there no matter what ...just the way you are there for me .... I look back and all I can see is no matter what you are the only constant person Who have stood for me ... wrong or right it has never mattered to you ... I love you is an understatement mamma ... you are truly the best #happybirthdaymom.
'Ps - let’s go on a trip soon.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Pranitha Subhash enjoys her pregnancy: 'Last set for now Embracing every pound of weight , every stretch mark , my pumpkin face n the big nose .. all that pelvic pain, heart burns n fatigue while I tell myself it’s all worth it.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram